Timothy C. Crew Purchases 20,000 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LCI opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lannett by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 55.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

