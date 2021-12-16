Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Similarweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $985,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $2,629,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $175,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

