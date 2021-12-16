Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

