Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $245.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.78. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.