Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 3,426 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 129.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $353.57 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

