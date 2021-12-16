Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $286,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 305.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

NYSE:SHW opened at $345.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.38 and a 200-day moving average of $299.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $348.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.