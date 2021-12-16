Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 679 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $341.66 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

