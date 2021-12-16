Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

