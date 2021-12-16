Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $237,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

