Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

