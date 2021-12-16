Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $273.69

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $273.69, but opened at $260.03. Globant shares last traded at $263.76, with a volume of 3,387 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Get Globant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,145,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after acquiring an additional 89,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.