monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $271.62

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $271.62, but opened at $259.54. monday.com shares last traded at $269.94, with a volume of 5,093 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

