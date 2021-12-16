Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 145,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,997,855 shares.The stock last traded at $5.38 and had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

