Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.95. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 36,780 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,814 shares of company stock worth $381,555. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.