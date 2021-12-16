The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMDM stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.84. Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

