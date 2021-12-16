Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Rises By 262.6%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 262.6% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTALF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. PetroTal has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.