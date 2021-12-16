$1.61 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

