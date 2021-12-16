AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXIM opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

