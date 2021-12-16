State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,637 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 225,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,823,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

