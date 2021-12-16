Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 348.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117,550 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,836 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $547.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

