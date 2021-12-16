State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 951 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $30,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $409.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

