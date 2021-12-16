Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $188,000 Stock Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,071 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of NewAge worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05. NewAge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

