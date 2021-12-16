Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $41.42 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,798,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $41,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 435,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repay by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 947,857 shares in the last quarter.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

RPAY opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

