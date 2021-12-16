Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $32.25 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $32,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,171.91 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

