Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,448 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.46% of Aspen Technology worth $37,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.03 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

