George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives C$147.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on WN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get George Weston alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,034.72.

WN opened at C$147.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.15. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.74 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.