Analysts Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $35.05

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,553,000 after buying an additional 337,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

