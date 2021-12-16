Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman Buys 2,000 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.18 million, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 294.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

