Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Insider Acquires A$49,628.12 in Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) insider Paul Thompson acquired 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.91 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of A$49,628.12 ($35,448.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Select Harvests’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Select Harvests’s payout ratio is presently 125.98%.

Select Harvests Limited engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards.

