Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $146,502.90.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after purchasing an additional 870,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

