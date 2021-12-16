Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $146,502.90.
NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $54.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after purchasing an additional 870,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
