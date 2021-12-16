Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 214.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $229.18 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

