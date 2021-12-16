OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.71. OneSpan shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 85 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $1,359,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

