Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $389.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.56 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

