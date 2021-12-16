OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.71. OneSpan shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 85 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $669.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock worth $1,359,191 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OneSpan by 106,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.