AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,158 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

