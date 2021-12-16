Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 212.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $299,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ESE opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

