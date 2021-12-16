Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,289 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 387.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $134.40 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.