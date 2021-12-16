Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,514 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

