Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,678,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

