Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 157.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anaplan by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Anaplan by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $131,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAN opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

