Strs Ohio Invests $2.13 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $134.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.