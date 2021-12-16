Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAM opened at $524.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

