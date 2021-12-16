Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,120 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

