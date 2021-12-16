Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 51.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 17.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 93,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

