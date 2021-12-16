Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 17,794 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

