State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 245 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DexCom were worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $541.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $583.44 and its 200 day moving average is $516.72. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock worth $14,355,977 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

