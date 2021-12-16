Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 61.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

