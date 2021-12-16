Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.