State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 352,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.