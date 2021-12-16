Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,816 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.85. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

